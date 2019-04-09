 EC puts people in driving seat of AI ethics - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC puts people in driving seat of AI ethics

09 APR 2019

The European Commission (EC) kicked-off its Digital Day 2019 with a focus on AI, taking an approach where, it stated, “the added value lies in the fact that it is human centred, it is the human behind the wheel”.

Noting opportunities in healthcare, waste management and fraud prevention, among others, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel (pictured) said: “We have a threefold European strategy for AI, fostering development, addressing social issues and ensuring ethical AI.”

“The challenges for the future are numerous including, of course, ethics, but also the need for investments and the world race. In this perspective, we keep on moving forward.”

Test
Building on the work of a 52-member high-level expert group, which includes members from industry and academia, the Commission launched a pilot to ensure its ethical guidelines for AI development and use can be implemented in practice.

The work is based on “seven essentials for achieving trustworthy AI”, including the need to support human oversight and rights: AI should not “decrease, limit or misguide human activity”. Citizens should also have control over their own data, which should not be used to harm or discriminate against them.

Transparency is also important, with the traceability of AI systems ensured. Mechanisms should also be in place to ensure responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes.

AI systems also need to support diversity, non-discrimination and fairness: they should consider the whole range of human abilities, skills and requirements, and ensure accessibility. They should also be used to enhance positive social change and enhance sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Additonally, AI systems need to be secure, reliable and robust enough to deal with errors or inconsistencies during all lifecycle phases.

The EC said it wants to bring its approach to AI ethics to the global stage, “because technologies, data and algorithms know no borders”. It will continue to work with “like-minded partners” including Japan, Canada and Singapore, while continuing to play an active role in international discussions and initiatives including G7 and G20.

Operator group Telenor was among the players issuing early support for the EC’s work. Ieva Martinkenaite, VP at Telenor Research and a member of the expert group (pictured, left), said: “AI ethics is a complex topic with unsolved challenges that leaders of industry and of policy will need to come together to help solve for the good of the wider society. The Ethics Guidelines released by the EC are a good example of that and a starting point for such discussions in Europe and globally.”

Digital Single Market
Opening Digital Day 2019, EC VP Andrus Ansip updated on work to create the Digital Single Market, stating the EC had secured 28 of the 30 laws required to “build a functioning digital economy and society”.

He cited achievements including abolishing roaming charges; ending geoblocking of services; and adoption of policies designed to stimulate competition and investment in 5G networks. Other work highlighted included net neutrality policies and cybersecurity initiatives, along with the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation.

“Along with data and investment, trust is also vital for the successful development of AI,” he said.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

EU approves laws targeting mobile payment fraud

Google disbands short-lived AI ethics council

EC outlines 5G security plan as Huawei escapes ban

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association