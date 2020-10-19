 EC pressed to tackle false 5G claims - Mobile World Live
Home

EC pressed to tackle false 5G claims

19 OCT 2020

A group of 15 European Union (EU) member states urged the bloc to create a long-term strategy to counteract the spread of misleading information related to 5G networks, and highlight the environmental and digital transformation benefits of the technology.

The nations urged European Commission (EC) VP Margrethe Vestager, Internal Market Commssioner Thierry Breton and Vera Jourova, VP for Values and Transparency, to deliver an “active, long-term and systemic approach” to combatting disinformation regarding electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and 5G.

They also advocated for an awareness campaign on risks related to human health, offering trusted information based on scientific research. And there was a call for debate on “creating trust among citizens regarding the actions towards continuous development of the mobile networks”.

Member states noted acts of vandalism against network infrastructure and disinformation were “not only a threat” to their respective economies, “but hinder also the ability for the European Union to meet its ambitious 5G goals”.

The call to arms came from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

