English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

EC hits Google with €2.4B fine

27 JUN 2017

The European Commission fined Google €2.42 billion after ruling that the internet giant “abused its market dominance as a search engine” by illegally promoting its own shopping comparison service.

Google said it “respectfully disagrees” with the ruling, and is considering and appeal.

The search giant must end the practise within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5 per cent “of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google’s parent company”.

Based on Alphabet’s most recent financial report, this would amount to approximately $14 million per day, reported BBC.

In a statement, the EC said Google was guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules after systematically giving prominent placement to its own shopping comparison service, first launched in 2004, on its search engine.

From 2008, the European watchdog said Google began to implement a fundamental change in strategy to push its comparison shopping service in European markets.

“This strategy relied on Google’s dominance in general internet search, instead of competition on the merits in comparison shopping markets,” read the statement.

Google’s actions also had the effect of demoting “rival comparison shopping services in its search results”, as the company used generic search algorithms which led to rival services appearing lower in the rankings.

“As a result, Google’s comparison shopping service is much more visible to consumers in Google’s search results, whilst rival comparison shopping services are much less visible,” said the EC.

Commission Margrethe Vestager said Google’s strategy for its comparison shopping service was not just about “attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals”.

“It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And more importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation,” she said.

The Commission is still investigating Google’s actions related to the Android platform, having come to the preliminary conclusion that a dominant position has been abused.

This is related actions which “stifled choice and innovation” in mobile apps and services, to protect Google’s own products.

Respectfully disagree
In a blog post, Google’s SVP and general counsel Kent Walker said the company “respectfully disagrees” with the decision, and was considering an appeal.

It also suggested that rivals Amazon and eBay had more influence over user spending habits.

“When you use Google to search for products, we try to give you what you’re looking for. Our abilitiy to do that well isn’t favouring ourselves, or any particular site or seller – it’s the result of hard work and constant innovation, based on user feedback,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Securing new tech users a pressing challenge – Google

European Parliament seeks encryption backdoor ban

Interview: Google
M360 Privacy & Security 2017

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association