 EC adds 5G to list of Qualcomm gripes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC adds 5G to list of Qualcomm gripes

06 FEB 2020

Qualcomm revealed it was the subject of a European Commission (EC) competition investigation related to the sale of 5G equipment, with a potential penalty of 10 per cent of annual revenue or business restrictions if found guilty.

Alongside its latest financial report, the company said it received a request for information from the EC as part of an ongoing probe into whether Qualcomm misused its market position in the 5G baseband processor market to gain an unfair advantage in selling RF front-end kit.

Qualcomm said it was in the process of responding to the request, but emphasised it believes its business practices do not violate European Union competition rules.

In a stock market filing it added “it is difficult to predict the outcome of this matter or what remedies, if any, may be imposed by the EC,” adding a sizeable fine or injunctions on activities could be imposed.

This is not the first time Qualcomm faced EC scrutiny, with huge fines levied on the company in the last two years, though these are being appealed.

In 2019, it was penalised €242 million for breaches related to 3G technology dating back to 2010 and was also hit with a massive €997 million charge following an investigation into its dealings with Apple.

Qualcomm maintains its innocence in both cases.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm gets first taste of 5G boom

EC continues 5G security push

Qualcomm, Audi plot C-V2X trials

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association