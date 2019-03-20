 Early German 5G auction bidding surges past €330M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Early German 5G auction bidding surges past €330M

20 MAR 2019

Germany’s controversial 5G spectrum auction attracted €332 million worth of leading bids by the end of the opening day, with a further €10 million added in the early hours of day two as the country’s operators vie to secure prime assets.

By the end of the tenth round of bidding (around 10am CET today), Telefonica Deutschland, Vodafone Germany, Deutsche Telekom and newcomer 1&1 Drillisch had all submitted offers for blocks across the 2GHz and 3.6GHz ranges. Only one lot of 3.6GHz had failed to attract a bid.

As of round 10, 1&1 Drillisch had booked €123 million worth of leading bids across 7 of the 41 available lots.

Opening the auction yesterday, Bundesnetzagentur president Jochen Homann (pictured) said: “5G enables Germany to take the step into the digital future and it is good that the auction is now beginning and we can thus promote the further expansion of mobile networks in Germany. The auction places the decision as to which frequencies are important in the hands of the companies, and companies should use their bidding behaviour to show what they value the frequencies.”

He added: “Maximising revenue is not the goal of the Federal Network Agency.”

Minimum bids of between €1.7 million and €5 million applied to each lot, though authorities have refused to place an estimate on how much the country hopes to raise from the process.

Media in Germany estimate the sale could take several weeks to complete.

Winning bidders will have to adhere to a number of strict, and divisive, terms and coverage targets; a policy which led to all three existing operators filing law suits against the conditions.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Germany to begin 5G auction as legal challenges fail

Germany to assign 5G spectrum for industrial use

US turns screws on Germany over Huawei kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association