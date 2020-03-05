 Dyson quits as 3 UK CEO - Mobile World Live
Home

Dyson quits as 3 UK CEO

05 MAR 2020

Operator 3 UK announced CEO David Dyson (pictured) was headed for the exit following a nine-year stint at the helm, with the head of the group’s Republic of Ireland business Robert Finnegan lined up as replacement.

In a statement, 3 said Dyson would depart at the end of the month, citing personal reasons for his decision. It said he would continue to serve on its board and act as a “senior executive resource” to the parent company, CK Hutchison Group.

Finnegan will add oversight of the UK business to his existing Irish duties on 30 March. 3 expects the set-up to “accelerate meaningful growth opportunities”. Finnegan has been 3 Ireland’s CEO since its launch in 2005, while Dyson was the UK chief since 2011.

“3 UK is very well positioned to grow in the market after a period of investment in 5G spectrum and more modern IT systems and processes,” Dyson commented.

Most recently, Dyson has overseen 3 UK’s aggressive push into 5G, with claims its broader spectrum holdings would help it to deliver mobile speeds two-times faster than its rivals.

It launched mobile 5G services in February, following a fixed wireless roll-out in 2019.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

