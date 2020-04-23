DT, Vodafone pitch for Germany 5G supremacy - Mobile World Live

Deutsche Telekom (DT) and Vodafone Germany provided bullish updates on the progress of their respective 5G rollouts, promoting dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) and detailing plans for what they claim to be superior coverage.

In a statement, Deutsche Telekom said it was launching “Germany’s largest 5G initiative”, which targets covering more than half of the country’s population with the new network technology by the end of 2020.

The company noted it was making high-speed services available in cities, while providing access in rural areas with a range of frequencies and technologies including DSS.

Meanwhile, in its own statement, Vodafone claimed to be the first operator in the market to use DSS in the 700MHz band to offer 5G and 4G services, covering 10 million people.

The operator said combination of the technology and band provided connectivity over a wider area and improved propagation into buildings compared with current network services and those using other frequencies.

It also noted using this band would mean “no threat of an antenna forest”: it began deploying DSS for 5G today (23 April).

The latest updates come six months after the operators, alongside Telefonica Deutschland, unveiled a rural coverage pact to speed-up and reduce the cost of providing 5G across the country. It also helps to meet strict coverage targets imposed as part of the terms of Germany’s maligned spectrum sale.

Other players

In its latest update on 5G, issued in March, Telefonica said it was expanding the network in the country’s five largest cities as part of a multi-billion euro investment programme.

By the end of 2022 it expects to cover the 30 largest urban areas, in addition to rural initiatives.

1&1 Drillisch, Germany’s other licensed 5G operator, last month reported construction of its network was being delayed by restrictions brought about by measures to contain Covid-19 (coronavirus). It, however has a deal in place with Telefonica’s unit to lease infrastructure in the meantime.