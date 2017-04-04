English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

DT rolls out Binge On equivalent in Germany

04 APR 2017

Deutsche Telekom said it is “revolutionising the German mobile communications market”, after unveiling a feature to zero-rate music and video content for its customers in the country.

In a statement, the company said the service, called StreamOn, will be available to new and existing Telekom Deutschland customers on numerous different tariffs from 19 April.

Like Binge On, the zero-rated video offer rolled out in 2015 by Deutsche Telekom’s US division T-Mobile US, StreamOn will allow users to access video content from a number of different partners.

Big names already involved in Deutsche Telekom’s domestic offer include Apple Music, Amazon Music and video, Napster, Netflix, Sky Go and YouTube. The operator said the service was open to “any interested party”.

Deutsche Telekom added it would extend its range of offerings for unlimited mobile internet usage in the future, while also increasing the amount of data volumes on its tariffs.

A version of StreamOn has been available to customers on a daily basis since 2016, giving users unlimited data for 24 hours for €4.95.

“This new offering is another step along the road to giving our mobile customers unrestricted use of audio and video content while on the go via the best mobile network,” said Niek Jan van Damme, MD of Telekom Deutschland.

Notably, when T-Mobile US’ Binge On came to market, the operator attracted criticism for going against US net neutrality rules by offering optimised video quality on its zero-rated offer.

Regarding StreamOn, Deutsche Telekom said all video content transmitted to smartphones is in “mobile optimised quality, which is similar to standard DVD quality”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

DT chief says Europe not behind on 5G

DT to expand NB-IoT network across Europe footprint

Ericsson, DT, SKT complete global ‘5G’ trial

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association