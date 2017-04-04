DT rolls out Binge On equivalent in Germany

Deutsche Telekom said it is “revolutionising the German mobile communications market”, after unveiling a feature to zero-rate music and video content for its customers in the country.

In a statement, the company said the service, called StreamOn, will be available to new and existing Telekom Deutschland customers on numerous different tariffs from 19 April.

Like Binge On, the zero-rated video offer rolled out in 2015 by Deutsche Telekom’s US division T-Mobile US, StreamOn will allow users to access video content from a number of different partners.

Big names already involved in Deutsche Telekom’s domestic offer include Apple Music, Amazon Music and video, Napster, Netflix, Sky Go and YouTube. The operator said the service was open to “any interested party”.

Deutsche Telekom added it would extend its range of offerings for unlimited mobile internet usage in the future, while also increasing the amount of data volumes on its tariffs.

A version of StreamOn has been available to customers on a daily basis since 2016, giving users unlimited data for 24 hours for €4.95.

“This new offering is another step along the road to giving our mobile customers unrestricted use of audio and video content while on the go via the best mobile network,” said Niek Jan van Damme, MD of Telekom Deutschland.

Notably, when T-Mobile US’ Binge On came to market, the operator attracted criticism for going against US net neutrality rules by offering optimised video quality on its zero-rated offer.

Regarding StreamOn, Deutsche Telekom said all video content transmitted to smartphones is in “mobile optimised quality, which is similar to standard DVD quality”.