Home

DT, Ericsson push enterprise network slicing first

02 JUN 2023

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson asserted a world first demonstration within the field of enterprise network slicing, the latest touted breakthrough showcasing the technology’s use for standalone 5G.

Announcing the proof-of-concept trial, the companies claimed to have successfully trialled an integrated system able to customise and manage end-to-end network slices for cloud-based enterprise applications.

The system is designed to provide “automated configuration, provisioning and end-to-end orchestration of the enterprise slicing service order” without on-device changes needing to be made.

Advanced capabilities validated include app-level configuration of devices using mobile device management and user equipment route selection policy. The pair added at the BSS level it used APIs for integration into third party management interfaces.

Using a single interface IT departments are able to monitor and manage end-to-end networks consisting of smartphones, a 5G network slice and private cloud services, DT claimed.

The trial was undertaken using a standalone 5G testbed at a DT laboratory, using enterprise smartphones connecting to an already defined set of private cloud applications.

DT SVP technology architecture and innovation Kaniz Mahdi said the demo “highlights the potential of advanced 5G network slicing capabilities to enable unique and flexible services for enterprises, customised to specific needs”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

