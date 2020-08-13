 DT chief hails US unit, calls for action at home - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT chief hails US unit, calls for action at home

13 AUG 2020

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) vaunted the company’s growth prospects in the US in its first earnings statement incorporating the newly-acquired Sprint, though urged policy action in Europe to avoid what he termed a digital suicide.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, Hoettges said it was spending large amounts of money on improving infrastructure in its European markets and “fighting to ensure Europe is not left behind in its digital transformation”.

However, he added to there was a need to make significant changes in regulatory framework.

Within Germany, he noted operators faced lengthy delays in the approval process for installing new masts and called for greater support from authorities to speed deployment of infrastructure across fixed and mobile.

“Even before the pandemic it was clear we [in Germany] had a lot of catching up to do in terms of digitisation,” he added.

In the US, he reiterated DT’s aim to lead the market, and pointed to organic growth in user numbers during the first half of 2020, even when stripping out those acquired from Sprint.

Huawei
Addressing long-running speculation around the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks in Germany, the executive said it looked like authorities had “no intention of expressly excluding any providers”, but noted the country was in the process of amending general communications regulations.

Within updated rules, Hoettges called for the inclusion of laws related to open RAN technology, something the company has been a vocal supporter of.

“We’re getting more independent from hardware manufacturers anyway,” he added. “So I would plead for legal foundation for open RAN.”

Numbers
Second quarter revenue was up 37.5 per cent year-on-year to €27 billion, due partly to the inclusion of results from acquired US operator Sprint. Costs associated with integration in the US business contributed to the reduction of its profit by 20 per cent to €754 million.

The company’s bottom line was also impacted by a fall in roaming revenue as a result of Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown measures, and declines at enterprise unit T-Systems.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tencent boss hails resilience as earnings rise

Foxconn endures pandemic impact

Telefonica avoids German fine over 4G miss

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association