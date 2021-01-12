Drones, AR head Verizon 5G use case push - Mobile World Live

CES 2021: Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg (pictured) hyped the transformative potential of 5G, detailing fresh collaborations covering use cases with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and logistics company UPS.

Vestberg revealed the operator teamed with the museum to create The Met Unframed, an AR gallery allowing consumers to explore 3D exhibits of famous artworks on their mobile device.

Launched today (12 January), Verizon stated four of the pieces include interactive features only accessible to users of its mmWave 5G network.

Vestberg added the experience incorporates educational games which test the user’s knowledge of the art on display: “We’re thinking of it as a masterpiece of digital inclusivity.”

He also announced Verizon subsidiary Skyward was working with UPS on tests of a 5G-enabled drone delivery service for retail goods.

In a guest appearance, UPS CEO Carol Tome stated 5G connectivity would allow it to “manage and support multiple drones flying simultaneously, dispatched from a centralised location, operating in a secure and safe environment”.

During the keynote, Vestberg showcased several ongoing programmes, including work with the US National Football League covering immersive fan experiences; a plan to provide digital skills training to 10 million schoolchildren by 2030; and a goal to become carbon neutral by 2035.