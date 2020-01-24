 Docomo targets 2030 6G launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo targets 2030 6G launch

24 JAN 2020

NTT Docomo, the largest mobile operator in Japan, began drawing up a strategy to be a leader in 6G technology, as it set its sights on a commercial launch by 2030.

The operator today (24 January) released a white paper outlining its views on 5G evolution and 6G communications technology, noting mobile communication systems typically evolve into the next generation over a period of about ten years.

Its report summarises related technical concepts and the expected diverse use cases of evolving 5G and new 6G communication technologies, along with the components of the technology and performance targets.

Earlier in the week, the Japanese government said it plans to develop a comprehensive strategy in the coming months on future 6G networks and set up a panel which will meet next week, The Japan Times reported.

The panel will feature representatives from the private sector and universities, and discuss technological development, potential implementation methods and policies, the newspaper said citing an Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry source.

Docomo, which started its 5G research in 2010, said in a statement it will promote cooperation among government, industry and academia, along with diverse stakeholders. It said it would continue to research and develop its technology to enable the further evolution of mobile communications.

Areas of focus include pioneering new frequency bands including terahertz frequencies, and developing ultra-low energy and ultra-low-cost communications.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

StarHub, M1 join hands for 5G bid

Thai regulator ups 5G auction expectations

Docomo partners Otter.ai on translation platform
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association