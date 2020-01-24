Docomo targets 2030 6G launch - Mobile World Live

NTT Docomo, the largest mobile operator in Japan, began drawing up a strategy to be a leader in 6G technology, as it set its sights on a commercial launch by 2030.

The operator today (24 January) released a white paper outlining its views on 5G evolution and 6G communications technology, noting mobile communication systems typically evolve into the next generation over a period of about ten years.

Its report summarises related technical concepts and the expected diverse use cases of evolving 5G and new 6G communication technologies, along with the components of the technology and performance targets.

Earlier in the week, the Japanese government said it plans to develop a comprehensive strategy in the coming months on future 6G networks and set up a panel which will meet next week, The Japan Times reported.

The panel will feature representatives from the private sector and universities, and discuss technological development, potential implementation methods and policies, the newspaper said citing an Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry source.

Docomo, which started its 5G research in 2010, said in a statement it will promote cooperation among government, industry and academia, along with diverse stakeholders. It said it would continue to research and develop its technology to enable the further evolution of mobile communications.

Areas of focus include pioneering new frequency bands including terahertz frequencies, and developing ultra-low energy and ultra-low-cost communications.