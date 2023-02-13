 Docomo, Rakuten to partner with UK on open RAN - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Docomo, Rakuten to partner with UK on open RAN

13 FEB 2023

Japan-based NTT Docomo and Rakuten Mobile were selected by the UK government to work with local organisations to advance the adoption of open RAN technologies in the country, widely seen as a move to reduce reliance on 5G kit from Chinese vendors.

In a LinkedIn post, Rakuten Mobile’s head of corporate communications and analyst relations Johan Villet noted the operators will expand open RAN adoption with UK mobile network infrastructure providers.

Kyodo News reported Docomo and Rakuten Mobile will share open RAN research with operators and institutions in the UK.

The news agency added the Japanese and UK governments agreed to work together to advance open RAN technologies in 2022.

Japan forged similar partnerships with the US, Australia, India and Singapore.

In October 2022, Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology chose Docomo and Rakuten Mobile to subcontract R&D on open RAN networks, Kyodo News wrote.

Huawei is a leader in 5G technology, but due to network security concerns faces bans in a number of countries.

After originally playing down the security threat of Huawei’s 5G equipment, the UK government banned the use of its equipment in mobile networks, following prolonged pressure from the US.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo unit invests in gaming start-up

Docomo tightens belt as power costs bite

Docomo taps NEC unit for bill processing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association