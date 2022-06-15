 Dish claims 5G coverage target success - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish claims 5G coverage target success

15 JUN 2022

Dish Wireless claimed to have met a US government deadline to cover 20 per cent of the population with its cloud-native open RAN 5G network by 14 June after expanding availability to more than 120 cities.

The fledgling operator today (15 June) stated it had expanded availability in the weeks after launching the delayed 5G service in Las Vegas, Nevada to meet a government-mandated coverage target.

Dish Wireless EVP of network development Dave Mayo claimed the company was the only US operator running a cloud-native network, highlighting this as the only global infrastructure “built primarily with” domestic vendors.

The company yesterday (14 June) updated its consumer-facing website to reflect the broader coverage. At the time, the Project Genesis site listed the service as an invitation-only beta programme.

Dish Wireless is now required to cover 70 per cent of the population by June 2023.

The company added a $20 per month data-only hotspot plan to an existing $30 mobile service tariff.

Dish Wireless is offering a 1GB Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro hotspot for $349.99 and added Samsung’s Galaxy S22 to its mobile device line-up priced at $400, a move apparently forming part of a $1 billion deal announced with the South Korean vendor last month.

The operator also detailed plans to expand availability of the Motorola 5G Edge+ smartphone offered in its launch market for $899.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

