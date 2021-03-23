 Discord app mulls $10B sale to Microsoft - Mobile World Live
Home

Discord app mulls $10B sale to Microsoft

23 MAR 2021

Microsoft emerged as the latest big tech name linked with a potential acquisition of gamer messaging service Discord, Bloomberg reported, stating a $10 billion deal was on the table.

The news agency said Discord initiated talks with Microsoft after hitting a valuation of approximately $7 billion in December 2020. Separate reports previously linked Amazon and Epic Games with a potential acquisition as tech giants look to cash-in on a surge in popularity for the gaming sector.

Bloomberg added Discord was also considering an IPO.

But VentureBeat reported Discord was in the final stage of exclusive talks with a potential buyer.

The service launched in 2015 and counts more than 140 million monthly users. It raised a total of $480 million to date, with Tencent among its list of investors, VentureBeat stated.

In 2020, Discord became the fourth most downloaded mobile app in the US, with Apptopia estimating installations at 32 million.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Tags

