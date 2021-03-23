Discord app mulls $10B sale to Microsoft - Mobile World Live

Microsoft emerged as the latest big tech name linked with a potential acquisition of gamer messaging service Discord, Bloomberg reported, stating a $10 billion deal was on the table.

The news agency said Discord initiated talks with Microsoft after hitting a valuation of approximately $7 billion in December 2020. Separate reports previously linked Amazon and Epic Games with a potential acquisition as tech giants look to cash-in on a surge in popularity for the gaming sector.

Bloomberg added Discord was also considering an IPO.

But VentureBeat reported Discord was in the final stage of exclusive talks with a potential buyer.

The service launched in 2015 and counts more than 140 million monthly users. It raised a total of $480 million to date, with Tencent among its list of investors, VentureBeat stated.

In 2020, Discord became the fourth most downloaded mobile app in the US, with Apptopia estimating installations at 32 million.