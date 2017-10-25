English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Digital transformation critical to Telenor Group growth

25 OCT 2017

Telenor Group CEO Sigve Brekke set ambitious targets for the operator’s future, as it revealed growth in core earnings during Q3.

The company will be tasked with delivering further cost savings while staying the course in terms of a digital transformation and efforts to improve customer relations: elements the CEO said are crucial to the operator’s long-term goals.

In its earnings statement, Brekke noted Telenor Group generated savings of NOK400 million ($49.9 million) in Q3, taking total cost reductions for the January to September period to NOK1.7 billion. The sum implies “our target for 2017 has already been met and further efficiency gains should be expected going forward,” he stated.

Like many operators in the industry, Telenor embarked on a company wide effort to streamline its operations and integrate more digital solutions to improve efficiency and boost customer engagement.

“Our next steps are to continue transforming our business by focusing on digitalising the core, improving efficiency across the company and nurturing growth, where we see reassuring trends and potential,” Brekke said: “In order to further improve our services and remain competitive, we aim to leverage new technologies and make responsible use of our data for the benefit of our customers.”

Net income up
Although Q3 revenue dipped slightly from NOK31.2 billion in Q3 2016 to NOK30.7 billion in the recent period, Telenor reported net income of NOK5.8 billion, overturning a loss of NOK4.8 billion in Q3 2016.

During the 2016 quarter, the company was hit with a number of one-off charges relating to its operation in India and costs associated with the sale of its stake in Veon.

Telenor attributed the rise in net income to factors including currency effects from the strengthening of the Norwegian Kroner, along with 3 per cent year-on-year growth in overall mobile subscriptions and traffic revenue, and gains from completing the sale of its shares in Veon.

EBITDA hit NOK12.9 billion in Q3 2017, up from NOK12.3 billion in Q3 2016.

Breaking out individual markets, Telenor said there was a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in internet and TV revenue in Norway, and 65 per cent growth in data usage.

A number of emerging markets also produced positive revenue trends, for example Bangladesh where subscription and traffic revenue was up 15 per cent year-on-year.

Telenor ended the period with 176 million subscribers worldwide, a 3 per cent decline from the same quarter in 2016, but up 2 million sequentially.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

America Movil in the red on Colombia woes

Wireless weighs on AT&T in Q3

MTN makes progress on data and digital; subs drop

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association