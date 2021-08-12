 Deutsche Telekom ups outlook again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom ups outlook again

12 AUG 2021

Deutsche Telekom raised its outlook for the second time this year following a second quarter in which net profit surged, although a weaker dollar weighed on its group revenue.

In an earnings statement, the operator predicted core profit would hit more than €37.2 billion for the full year, €200 million higher than forecast in May when it first raised its guidance.

Its forecast for free cash flow remained unchanged at more than €8 billion.

For Q2, net profit rose 65.3 per cent year-on-year to €2.1 billion, with the company boosted by a familiar story of strong growth in the US, along with gains in Europe. Group revenue fell 1.7 per cent to €26.6 billion, mainly due to currency fluctuations, specifically a weaker US dollar.

Its T-Mobile US unit, which reported its results separately, was again a standout, with Deutsche Telekom stating it “continues to set the benchmark” in North America, as its customer base increased 6.5 million and revenue rose 10 per cent per cent to $20 billion.

Sales in Germany were flat at €5.9 billion, though it highlighted growth in broadband and mobile service revenue, and a gradual roaming improvement improving.

Its wider Europe segment “accelerated”, with 4 per cent revenue growth to €2.8 billion, put down to a slight increase in travel activity and moderate recovery in roaming revenue.

T-Mobile Netherlands, which was this week rumoured to be an acquisition target for India’s Reliance Industries, reported revenue of €506 million, up 2.7 per cent.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges said “every area of the group saw an increase in results in the first half of the year, thus continuing the group’s growth story”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

SKT maintains 5G focus

KT forecasts continued ARPU gains

Dish Network readies 5G beta for Q4

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association