 Deutsche Telekom shrugs-off Covid-19 impact in Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom shrugs-off Covid-19 impact in Q1

14 MAY 2020

Deutsche Telekom maintained stability despite the effects of the Covid-19  (coronavirus) pandemic in Q1, as revenue and profit both grew on the back of strong performances at home and abroad.

In a statement, CEO Timotheus Hoettges said the operator served “as an anchor of stability” in a global health crisis, while predicting an impact to revenue going forward as a result of the closure of shops, decrease in roaming, and companies cancelling or postponing IT projects.

The operator, however, added these effects will be offset by increased voice revenue and declines in mobile churn rates, leaving it confident enough to maintain its financial guidance for the year.

During Q1, revenue increased 2.3 per cent year-on-year to €19.9 billion, with net profit up 1.8 per cent to €916 million. Its top line was fuelled by significant increases in mobile and fixed-line customers in Germany, with post-paid mobile customers growing by 141,000. Domestic revenue increased 0.9 per cent to €5.4 billion.

Its T-Mobile US operation also registered increases in its final quarter before completing a merger with rival Sprint, with a 0.7 per cent increase in revenue to €10.2 billion. Deutsche Telekom said the merged company’s earnings will be reflected for the first time Q2 figures.

Deutsche Telekom’s European segment also delivered growth, driven by fixed and mobile service revenues, while customer numbers continued to rise.

It said its European operators racked up 110,000 new post-paid mobile customers, with revenue up 0.4 per cent to €2.9 billion.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Gaming surge drives Tencent growth

Rakuten Mobile defends subs growth

KT mobile business gains on 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association