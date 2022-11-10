 Deutsche Telekom raises guidance again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom raises guidance again

10 NOV 2022

Stability was the watchword for Deutsche Telekom during Q3, with CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) somewhat bucking a trend by offering a bullish assessment on its prospects moving forward, a confidence highlighted by the operator raising its full-year forecast for the third time in 2022.

In an earnings statement, Deutsche Telekom highlighted advances in its domestic market fuelled by a tweaked tariff line-up alongside organic growth in its other European markets, with IT services division T-Systems also credited as making gains.

But it was strength in the operator’s T-Mobile US business which was again its key highlight.

The unit significantly outpaced domestic rivals in terms of subscriber additions during the quarter, with a related rise in service revenue benefitting the parent company despite declines in the US operation’s overall profit and revenue.

Hoettges asserted Deutsche Telekom had again proved “to be an anchor of stability in difficult times”, positioning it to raise guidance “for the third time this year” along with its dividend.

The operator now expects to exceed a previous EBITDA-AL goal of €37 billion, with its EPS outlook up from €1.25 to at least €1.50.

Deutsche Telekom noted a rise in the value of the US dollar as having a “significant effect” on its reported numbers in the recent period.

This was laid bare by Deutsche Telekom recording a 77.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to €1.6 billion, with revenue 8.8 per cent higher at €29 billion.

Its nine-month metrics showed the same trends, with profit up 88.6 per cent to €7 billion and revenue rising 6.9 per cent to €84.6 billion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

TIM Brasil fuels marginal gains for Telecom Italia

SK Telecom confident in growth plans

StarHub boosts revenue target
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association