Deutsche Telekom raises guidance again

Stability was the watchword for Deutsche Telekom during Q3, with CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) somewhat bucking a trend by offering a bullish assessment on its prospects moving forward, a confidence highlighted by the operator raising its full-year forecast for the third time in 2022.

In an earnings statement, Deutsche Telekom highlighted advances in its domestic market fuelled by a tweaked tariff line-up alongside organic growth in its other European markets, with IT services division T-Systems also credited as making gains.

But it was strength in the operator’s T-Mobile US business which was again its key highlight.

The unit significantly outpaced domestic rivals in terms of subscriber additions during the quarter, with a related rise in service revenue benefitting the parent company despite declines in the US operation’s overall profit and revenue.

Hoettges asserted Deutsche Telekom had again proved “to be an anchor of stability in difficult times”, positioning it to raise guidance “for the third time this year” along with its dividend.

The operator now expects to exceed a previous EBITDA-AL goal of €37 billion, with its EPS outlook up from €1.25 to at least €1.50.

Deutsche Telekom noted a rise in the value of the US dollar as having a “significant effect” on its reported numbers in the recent period.

This was laid bare by Deutsche Telekom recording a 77.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to €1.6 billion, with revenue 8.8 per cent higher at €29 billion.

Its nine-month metrics showed the same trends, with profit up 88.6 per cent to €7 billion and revenue rising 6.9 per cent to €84.6 billion.