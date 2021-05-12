 DT offers bright outlook despite pandemic - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT offers bright outlook despite pandemic

12 MAY 2021

Deutsche Telekom (DT) shrugged-off negative impacts of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic on its business in Q1, highlighting a boost in its German fixed business, US gains and growth in its Europe division.

In its earnings statement the operator group noted growth in all key metrics, despite a fall in roaming and visitor revenue at its Europe segment, which covers everything except its operations in Germany and the US.

Fixed sales and post-paid mobile users were up in Germany, helping to offset a pandemic-related drop in roaming revenue.

On a call to discuss its figures, CFO Christian Illek noted it also made solid progress on its 5G build in its home market, with coverage reaching 80 per cent of the country at the end of Q1. It expects to expand this to 90 per cent by the end of the year.

Illek added the business had “achieved excellent customer numbers and financial figures on both sides of the Atlantic,” pointing to positive figures released by its US subsidiary last week.

Group revenue increased 32 per cent year-on-year to €26.4 billion, with Illek noting the “vast majority” of the increase was a result of the inclusion of US acquisition Sprint in its results having completed the deal in April 2020. He added organic growth was around 7 per cent. Net profit increased 2.2 per cent to €936 million.

Illek also highlighted its latest climate targets, with the operator bringing forward a goal of being “climate-neutral” in its own operations from 2030 to 2025. It also trimmed ten years off a goal related to net zero emissions from its supply chain to 2040.

Its full revised environmental targets are set to be revealed at its investor event later this month.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus credits 5G for gains

KT stands by mobile revenue growth target

ICT business gains fuel SKT revenue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association