 Deutsche Telekom inks deal to sell tower unit stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom inks deal to sell tower unit stake

14 JUL 2022

Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Bridge won the race to acquire a majority stake in the business housing Deutsche Telekom’s tower assets in Germany and Austria, striking a deal expected to complete by the end of the year.

Following the sale, which values the business at €17.5 billion, the two investors will own a combined 51 per cent of GD Towers with Deutsche Telekom retaining the remainder. The operator group will also sign a lease agreement for favourable use of the associated assets.

Deutsche Telekom is set to use the proceeds to cut debt, which it believes will aid attempts to build a majority stake in T-Mobile US.

The announcement comes a day after tower company Cellnex revealed it was dropping out of contention to buy the stake. Initial reports suggested its bid was as part of a consortium with Brookfield Asset Management, though the latter ended up moving forward with a new partner.

Deutsche Telekom kicked-off the process of trying to find an investor for its tower assets earlier this year, with a number of players said to be in the frame. When Cellnex dropped out yesterday (13 July) reports suggested it left a KKR-led consortium as the sole bidder.

GD Towers operates more than 40,000 sites in Germany and Austria, with plans to add 5,400 new locations by end-2026. The tower businesses’ current CEO Bruno Jacobfeuerborn and CFO Thomas Ried are set to continue in their respective roles after the completion of the deal.

With the transaction Deutsche Telekom becomes the latest operator to cash in on its passive infrastructure assets.

Fellow European heavyweights Orange and Vodafone Group have also each raised the possibility of future M&A activity for their respective tower units.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone claims UK first with self-powering mast

PLDT generates billions through tower sale

Vodafone tower business attracts backers

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association