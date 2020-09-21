Dennelind departs du - Mobile World Live

UAE operator du announced the end of CEO Johan Dennelind’s tenure after only seven months with the company, with the executive replaced by his former deputy on an interim basis.

In a stock exchange filing, du said Fahad Al Hassawi would take the helm of the company temporarily. He previously took charge between the departure of long-term chief Osman Sultan at the end of 2019 and Dennelind (pictured) taking the role in late January.

No reason was given for the executive’s departure. In the statement, under its listed name of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the operator announced the appointment had been approved by the board last week.

In another change at the helm of the business, it announced existing board member Ahmad Julfar would become MD.

Dennelind’s appointment was announced in September 2019, a month after he quit his role at Sweden-based operator group Telia. Du’s former chief Sultan spent 14 years in charge.

Earlier this year, du announced a cost-cutting drive as a result of issues related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and last week progressed the sale of its stake in Khazne Data Center for AED800 million ($217.8 million).