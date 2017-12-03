English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Kaspersky sees 90M malicious attacks this year; IoT fuelling concerns

03 DEC 2017

LIVE FROM WORLD INTERNET CONFERENCE, WUZHEN: Eugene Kaspersky, founder and chairman of Russian cyber security group Kaspersky Lab (pictured), warned the scale and complexity of global cyber attacks is growing at an exponential rate, with the company expecting to collect more than 90 million malicious applications this year.

Kaspersky noted when people think about cyber security, they generally only think about computers and smartphones. But criminals are increasingly targeting the industrial environment, including IoT applications.

“Cyber systems are everywhere around us. We don’t really understand how much we depend on cyber systems. When you travel they are in planes, trains and hotel door keys. And air-conditioners, security cameras and fire alarms are all highly computerised.”

Unfortunately, he said many of these systems are extremely vulnerable.

In the past the attackers didn’t pay attention to the industrial space, but not any more Kaspersky warned: “We see a growing number of attacks on the physical environment, such as security cameras, IoT devices, steel mills, the power grid, health care, etc.”

Scale and complexity
To give a perspective on the massive scale of attacks, Kaspersky Lab collected about 500 malicious applications in 1997. The number jumped to more than 2 million samples ten years later and this year it expects to collect more than 90 million.

Every day it is finding 300,000 new malicious samples, he said.

“I wish the world economy would grow at the same speed as cyber crime.”

The vast majority of these massive computer attacks are junior or middle level and aren’t complicated. But at the same time, he said there is growing complexity of cyber attacks. The first highly complicated application was in 2010. The company is now monitoring about 100 highly complicated, very professional malicious attacks.

About 10 per cent to 20 per cent are targeting financial services and enterprises in search of money, with the remainder state-sponsored attacks which come in many languages.

“We don’t do attribution because in cyberspace it is very complicated – it’s easy to point the finger at the wrong source,” he said.

Kaspersky was talking at China’s World Internet Conference, an event designed to globally promote the country’s vision of a more censored and controlled internet.

His company faced a torrid few weeks – last week it said its revenues in North America will be hit by between 5 per cent and 8 per cent this year after a “tsunami of allegations” about its alleged exploitation by intelligence officials in Moscow.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China ready to enact strict cyber security law

Thai regulator pushes for SIM tracking of foreigners

Asia Briefs: Pakistan sets base price for 850MHz auction, Singtel opens cyber security training centre & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association