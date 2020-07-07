 Crown Castle latest to fall into Elliott crosshairs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Crown Castle latest to fall into Elliott crosshairs

07 JUL 2020

Activist investor Elliott Management took aim at infrastructure company Crown Castle, arguing it had delivered disappointing returns to shareholders and urging a strategy overhaul to compete better with its rivals.

Crown Castle becomes the latest company to fall into the crosshairs of Elliott Management, which engaged in high profile battles with a number of major companies over strategy, including operators AT&T and Telecom Italia, and social media company Twitter.

The investor, which holds an economic interest of $1 billion in Crown Castle, released a letter and a presentation “outlining a path to greater strategic focus and value appreciation”, after deeming the company to have underperformed its potential for more than a decade.

Elliott Management argued the lack of performance was directly attributed to Crown Castle’s focus on fibre, “which has yielded disappointing returns despite $16 billion of investment”, including $11.2 billion on acquisitions.

The investor also pointed to stronger returns and performance by rivals American Tower and SBA, which it said had remained exclusively focused on tower ownership.

“While we admire Crown Castle’s investments in the wireless tower industry, we believe that the company’s expansion away from its core and into fibre infrastructure has detracted from shareholder returns and will continue to detract…unless significant changes are made”, Elliott Management wrote.

Crown Castle’s 2019 annual report showed it owned, operated or leased 40,000 wireless towers and 80,000 route miles of fibre.

Well positioned
Among its recommendations to improve the situation, Elliott Management wants Crown Castle to focus on high-value fibre opportunities rather than pursuing a spin-off, and recommended a board overhaul.

It continued to state Crown Castle’s wireless infrastructure in the US was “highly valuable and well positioned to benefit from the upcoming wave of 5G deployment”.

Crown Castle issued its own statement in response, defending its performance and highlighting a “proven record of creating significant shareholder value”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Elliott reduces Telecom Italia stake

AT&T boss cashes in on Elliott spat

Twitter strikes Elliott deal keeping Dorsey safe

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association