Cox Communications tees-up MVNO fall launch

US cable operator Cox Communications is poised to join the ranks of MVNOs after taking the wraps off its sign-up site yesterday (19 July) ahead of pilot launch markets this fall.

A representative for Cox Communications stated to Mobile World Live (MWL) the cable operator plans to roll-out the pilot markets in Hampton Roads, Virginia; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Omaha, Nebraska.

The cable operator will ramp up an ad campaign for its mobile service at the start of August.

As for which mobile operator Cox Communications is working with, the Cox representative stated “contractual obligations limit the extent we can discuss our MNO partner”.

“What we can say is that our customers will have access to reliable 4G LTE and 5G coverage,” the rep said.

Cox Mobile’s site stated speed restrictions apply after 5GB usage per line and that unused data doesn’t rollover.

Where 5G is available, mobile tariffs include a “Pay as you Gig” option whereby customers pay for only the data they need instead of overpaying for a one-size-fits-all plan.

Post-paid Cox Internet is required for the Pay as you Gig tariff and data usage is billed per line in 1GB units at $15 each.

Troubled history

Cox Communications was poised to launch a mobile service last year but became embroiled in a lawsuit with T-Mobile about using that network if it decided to offer a wireless service.

While Cox never actually signed an MVNO agreement with Sprint in 2017, it was bound to negotiate with the mobile operator as part of an effort to resolve a patent dispute.

The cable operator wanted to switch to Verizon after it started planning its mobile service launch, but instead ended up being sued by T-Mobile US, the owner of Sprint.

A Delaware Supreme Court ruling earlier this year opened the door for Cox Communications to pursue an MVNO agreement with Verizon, which is also the mobile operator that cable rivals Comcast and Charter Communications are using for their wireless services.

Cox Communications built its own 3G CDMA wireless network in 2010 using 700MHz spectrum that it bought in 2008 for $30 million, but never turned that network on. Huawei provided the radio access network kit for the buildout

The cable operator offered a mobile service through an agreement with Sprint before shutting down its wireless service in 2012.