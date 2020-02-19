 Court kicks out Huawei objection to US ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Court kicks out Huawei objection to US ban

19 FEB 2020

A US federal judge dismissed a Huawei challenge to a ban on government agencies using its gear, ruling a lawsuit filed by the vendor had no legal grounds, Reuters reported.

The district court judge determined Congress had the power to include restrictions on Chinese companies in the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA).

A clause preventing government agencies and contractors from using equipment supplied by Chinese vendors was part of a defence spending bill which was passed into law in August 2018.

In a statement, Huawei expressed disappointment with the ruling, noting “while we understand the paramount significance of national security, the approach taken by the US government in the NDAA provides a false sense of protection while undermining Huawei’s constitutional rights. We will continue to consider further legal options”.

Huawei filed the lawsuit in March 2019 in the state of Texas, home to its US headquarters, seeking a permanent injunction against the restriction. It claimed the ban violated its due process and the separation-of-powers principles enshrined in the US constitution.

The court decision comes as the US government attempts to escalate trade restrictions on the company, most recently proposed changing regulations to give it the authority to block global chip sales to the vendor.

Last week the Department of Justice accused Huawei of racketeering and conspiring to steal trade secrets.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Japan seeks domestic alternatives to Huawei, ZTE

US moves to cut off Huawei international chip supply

US steps up Huawei campaign

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association