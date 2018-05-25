English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Coolpad shrugs off Huawei, ZTE woes with US first plan

25 MAY 2018

Smartphone player Coolpad revealed it expects to announce new partnerships with US operators as early as Q3 of this year, bucking the trend of troubles endured by fellow China-based vendors.

Charlie Parke, SVP of sales for North and South America, declined to name the partners, but told Mobile World Live the vendor is in negotiations with all four top US operators. The company already does business with T-Mobile US (its largest customer), AT&T and Sprint.

Parke said forthcoming deals are part of Coolpad’s plan to push deeper into the US market, expanding its operator presence and raising its profile to become a provider of mid- and upper-tier devices. He added onlookers can expect to see “quite a bit of activity” from the company in Q3 and Q4, along with the first half of 2019 as it executes its strategy.

“You’re seeing Coolpad take a shift from it originally being a China market first to now moving to a US first priority for the company,” Parke said. “So you’re going to see Coolpad continuing to expand our team both in the US to meet our carrier partner needs and development, but also the augmentation of our team in China to help support the US market.”

Device dreams
But Parke noted the company believes in setting what he called “realistic expectations”. Coolpad is on track to sell 4 million devices in the US in 2018, and in 2019 is looking to increase the figure by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent, he said.

As Coolpad starts to gain more customer recognition, Parke revealed the company is considering following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung by offering different versions of its flagship devices.

The vendor is also looking to expand its product line beyond handsets to include wearables and IoT devices, he added.

Undeterred
Coolpad’s positive outlook comes in stark contrast to the misfortunes encountered by fellow China-based vendors Huawei and ZTE. The former was forced to scale back its US ambitions after failing to secure expected operator partnerships, while the latter ran afoul of the US government by violating trade restrictions and a subsequent settlement agreement.

Rather than putting a dampener on Coolpad’s ambitions, Parke said Huawei and ZTE’s troubles have actually accelerated its plan by creating a vacuum in the market. Coolpad has already proven itself to operators over several years, building a “foundation of trust” which makes it a logical partner to help fill gaps in their device portfolios, he explained.

On the legal front, Parke asserted the company is “not going to have any trouble with the US government because we abide and comply with all of the rules and laws and regulations in the markets in which we operate”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

India records strongest ever Q1 smartphone shipments

Qualcomm exec expects first 5G smartphones in 2018

Vodafone harnesses smartphone power in cancer fight
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association