Coolpad Americas earmarks major expansion

INTERVIEW: Coolpad Americas CEO detailed plans to expand its US presence through diversification, adding new products in the IoT segment along with new channel partners and technologies.

Casey Ryan told Mobile World Live Coolpad sees the IoT space as a “big opportunity” for the company to branch out into new product categories. He pointed to Coolpad’s recent release of a new smartwatch for children, the Dyno One, as an example of the strategy in action.

“We’ve seen kids smartwatches, smartwatches in general, really take off in Asia, whereas the US is slower to catch on just because the relationship of the family is very different. So what we’re focused on is trying to solve any problem that’s out there between the parent and the kid communicating.”

The CEO also noted Coolpad is investing in artificial intelligence and is planning to incorporate the technology into its smartphones beginning in 2019.

