 Competition weighs on China Mobile - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Competition weighs on China Mobile

22 OCT 2019

China Mobile recorded a double-digit drop in profit and falling service revenue in the first nine months of 2019, as it faced increased competition and a continued decline in ARPU.

In a statement, chairman Yang Jie said the market experienced ever-intensifying competition within the telecoms industry and from cross-sector players. “The operating environment became more complex and was full of uncertainty. Confronted with these challenges, the group has maintained a clear focus on high-quality development, supported by solid progress in its business transformation and upgrade.”

Net profit for the January to September period dropped 13.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY82.8 billion ($11.8 billion), which it said was caused by a drop in revenue and increased spending on its business transformation.

Operating revenue dipped 0.2 per cent to CNY567 billion, while telecoms service turnover fell 1 per cent to CNY513 billion. The operator said the decline was due to the limited upside for data traffic growth and the carryover effect from the elimination of domestic data roaming charges in July 2018. Product sales increased 8.9 per cent to CNY53.7 billion.

The operator added nearly 23 million new subscribers to end September with 942 million. Its 4G user base grew by 34 million to 747 million, giving it 79.3 per cent LTE penetration.

Mobile ARPU fell 9.8 per cent to CNY50.20 at end-September. Average monthly data usage increased from 3.1GB in Q3 2018 to 6.6GB in Q3 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jio figures surge despite falling ARPU

China Unicom profit climbs despite mobile weakness

China operators seal MNP deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association