English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCA18 - NEWS

Claure pushes Sprint, T-Mobile merger; looks to AI-powered future

12 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: Sprint executive chairman Marcelo Claure came out fighting after regulatory review of its proposed $26 billion merger with T-Mobile US stalled, warning the deal is the only way for the US to retain a leadership position on 5G.

Speaking during the opening keynote, Claure said federal efforts to streamline small cell siting are helpful to 5G efforts, but noted “the best way for the US to deliver a broad, deep, world-leading 5G network is by allowing the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile to happen”.

He added the deal will also benefit consumers as the merged company plans to slash prices to woo customers away from Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter.

The statements followed the US Federal Communications Commission’s decision earlier in the week to put its review of the transaction on hold. The agency said doing so would give it more time to analyse new documents related to network, business and economic modelling submitted by the operators.

Claure hammered the point, noting countries including China and South Korea are “fighting real hard” to be the first to deploy 5G and reap the economic benefits that come with network leadership. He highlighted reports that the Chinese government is considering merging the number two and number three wireless players in the country to give its 5G effort a boost.

“I want to be very clear: the only way the US remains the leader in 5G is by allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge, because the combined company is the only US player that has the necessary spectrum assets and financial strength to build the world’s leading 5G network.”

AI advancements
Claure also talked up artificial intelligence (AI), predicting the technology will revolutionise industries including media, healthcare and eCommerce.

He noted new media companies which incorporate AI will “destroy” traditional media outlets which don’t adopt it, by virtue of their ability to offer customised content to consumers. Claure added AI also has the potential to transform healthcare by reducing incorrect diagnoses and offering patients personalised medications based on their genetic profile.

“Today, we get diagnosed based on symptoms. In the future, AI will predict when you’re going to get sick simply by looking at your DNA.”

Transportation is another sector that stands to gain from AI, as vehicle-to-everything communications open the ability to reduce traffic jams and accidents.

Claure concluded: “The level of innovation and disruption in the next 30 years is going to be significantly larger than what we have experienced the last 300 years…Companies that use artificial intelligence with the power of 5G to disrupt traditional industries are always going to win. Companies that don’t use AI will be left behind.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Analyst warns 5G alone unlikely to yield high rewards

Verizon SVP pushes for purchases not partners

GSMA head hails era of intelligent connectivity
MWCA18 - NEWS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association