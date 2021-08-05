 CK Hutchison takes $2B hit on Italy unit Wind Tre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CK Hutchison takes $2B hit on Italy unit Wind Tre

05 AUG 2021

Parent of 3 Group CK Hutchison booked an impairment charge of HKD15.5 billion ($2 billion) on its Italian mobile operation in H1, blaming heightened competition in the market for lowering expectations on 5G-led growth.

Limited detail was given on its Italian unit in its results, however strong competition in the market has regularly been citied by the company as hampering its progress in recent financial statements.

In May, CK Hutchison blamed aggressive pricing from MVNOs and Iliad Italia, the latter of which was created as a result of the merger of the two separate businesses which created Wind Tre.

Without one-off items, the company noted in a statement H1 revenue and profit were both down year-on-year due to the adverse impact of “incremental tower service fees” alongside another fall in its customer base in Italy.

It highlighted operations in Italy and the UK were stabilising despite user declines at each, following “initiatives to improve margins and controlling costs as well as the gradual reopening of most European regions” following Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns.

“3 Group Europe will…continue its focus on capturing emerging opportunities by accelerating the rollout of 5G services in order to support meaningful recoveries in the second half of 2021.”

Its European mobile units are under the conglomerate’s CK Hutchison Group Telecom segment alongside its business units in Hong Kong and Macau.

In H1 CK Hutchison Group Telecom recorded rises in profit and revenue, primarily due to booking an HKD25.3 billion gain from sales of tower assets in Italy and Sweden. However, this was partly offset by the impairment charge on its Italian business.

Hutchison Asia Telecommunications, which comprises its businesses in Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, increased its total customer base though noted profitability and revenue suffered from “aggressive pricing” in Indonesia and an “unprecedented severity in the recent waves of the pandemic”.

Numbers
CK Hutchison Group Telecom booked revenue of HKD45.8 billion, up 7 per cent year-on-year, while Hutchison Asia Telecommunications’ sales fell 4 per cent to HKD4.35 billion.

Net profit is not reported by division.

Across its varied business, which also includes ports, retail and infrastructure, CK Hutchison booked H1 net profit of HKD21.5 billion, up 27 per cent. Revenue increased 12 per cent to HKD212.3 billion.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

UK ups heat on Cellnex, CK Hutchison tower deal

Reino Unido presiona en la venta de torres de CK Hutchison a Cellnex

Tropiezo en la compra de las torres de CK Hutchison por Cellnex
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association