English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CK Hutchison seals €2.45B Wind Tre deal

07 SEP 2018

CK Hutchison completed a deal to acquire Veon’s 50 per cent stake in Wind Tre, giving the Hong Kong-based conglomerate sole ownership of the Italian operator.

The deal, first announced in July, was finalised on schedule after both companies said they expected to complete the transaction by today (7 September), following clearance from the European Commission (EC) last week.

Veon confirmed in a statement the deal was now closed, marking its exit from the Italian market. It will use the proceeds to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes. In closing the transaction, Veon said it will record a net gain of approximately $1.2 billion in Q3 2018.

The company’s executive chairman Ursula Burns said it was pleased to complete the sale.

“As we’ve said before, this sale not only simplifies our group structure, but also reinforces our emerging markets focus while crystalising value for shareholders, who can be confident that our dividend policy is underpinned by a strengthened balance sheet.

For CK Hutchison, the deal gives it a larger presence in the Italian market, where competition increased significantly since France-based Iliad’s entry in May.

The deal follows a merger of Veon’s (then VimpelCom) Wind entity with CK Hutchison’s 3 Italia in 2016, which gave the parent companies an equal 50 per cent ownership of the combined entity.

Upon giving its approval to the deal last week, the EC said CK Hutchison had agreed to take on sole responsibility for meeting terms set when the original merger deal was struck. It will also be required to support newcomer Iliad to maintain a level of competition in Italy required by the commission.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EC clears CK Hutchison, Wind Tre deal

EC ready to clear CK Hutchison move for Wind Tre

CK Hutchison makes offer to EC in Wind Tre case

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association