CK Hutchison completes Austria deal, eyes enterprise

CK Hutchison laid down plans to become the “first choice” for Austria’s enterprise customers after combining its newly acquired fixed business from Tele2 and existing Drei operation in the country.

Its aim was revealed as CK Hutchison completed its €95 million acquisition of Tele2’s Austrian unit, which is set to be rebranded by Q2 2018.

The company said the addition of Tele2’s fixed and enterprise portfolio would allow it to be an “attractive alternative to the ex-Monopolist” and aimed to be “the first choice for Austrian companies interested in new contracts”.

Tele2 Austria competes with Telekom Austria in the residential and enterprise fixed connectivity markets.

Drei is the third largest mobile operator in the country – behind Telekom Austria’s A1 Telekom and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile – with a share of around 26 per cent, according to GSMA Intelligence figures.

“With the Tele2 takeover, we want to stimulate Austria’s price- and offer-based competition in the landline segment,” Drei CEO Jan Trionow added. “The takeover’s main goal is revenue growth. With Tele2 on board we will increase our revenue to more than €1 billion and want to become market leader with new business customers.”

The merger was approved by regulators in October after being first announced in July.