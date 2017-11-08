English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CK Hutchison completes Austria deal, eyes enterprise

08 NOV 2017

CK Hutchison laid down plans to become the “first choice” for Austria’s enterprise customers after combining its newly acquired fixed business from Tele2 and existing Drei operation in the country.

Its aim was revealed as CK Hutchison completed its €95 million acquisition of Tele2’s Austrian unit, which is set to be rebranded by Q2 2018.

The company said the addition of Tele2’s fixed and enterprise portfolio would allow it to be an “attractive alternative to the ex-Monopolist” and aimed to be “the first choice for Austrian companies interested in new contracts”.

Tele2 Austria competes with Telekom Austria in the residential and enterprise fixed connectivity markets.

Drei is the third largest mobile operator in the country – behind Telekom Austria’s A1 Telekom and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile – with a share of around 26 per cent, according to GSMA Intelligence figures.

“With the Tele2 takeover, we want to stimulate Austria’s price- and offer-based competition in the landline segment,” Drei CEO Jan Trionow added. “The takeover’s main goal is revenue growth. With Tele2 on board we will increase our revenue to more than €1 billion and want to become market leader with new business customers.”

The merger was approved by regulators in October after being first announced in July.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Operators talk-up data analytics opportunity

Regulation shifts fail to spoil Tele2 turnaround

CK Hutchison, Ant Financial form payment JV
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association