 Canada injects $1.2B in satellite play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Canada injects $1.2B in satellite play

13 AUG 2021

The Canadian government committed to invest CAD1.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in Telesat Lightspeed and support its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, which is designed to bring affordable LTE, 5G and broadband connectivity across the country.

Under the agreement, the Canadian government will provide a loan of CAD790 million to the company, as well as make a CAD650 million equity investment.

Telesat will commit to make certain minimum capital and operating expenditures in Canada in connection to the programme and create jobs in the country.

In total, through its Canadian supply chain, it is expected to support 1,500 jobs.

Telesat claimed the initiative is the largest space programme conceived in Canada and “will be the most innovative cutting-edge broadband satellite network in the world”.

Its network is comprised of 298 highly advanced satellites with next-generation technologies, and is designed to provide a connectivity boost to the country at affordable prices.

In total, it said it has commitments of approximately CAD4 billion in funding.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Phillipe Champagne said now was “the time to bolster’s Canada’s position as a global leader in the new space economy”.

Satellite surge
The Canadian government’s investment mirrors other major moves in the satellite connectivity space.

Among them, the UK government put together a $1 billion rescue package for satellite provider OneWeb through a consortium and entrepreneur Elon Musk is also developing a play to bridge the world’s connectivity divide through satellite with Starlink.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Canadá impondrá condiciones a Facebook semejantes a las adoptadas por Australia

Canada to follow Australia Facebook curbs

Videotron makes Montreal 5G move

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association