BullGuard CEO warns of rising mobile malware threats

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: The biggest threat to mobile users, particularly those on the Android platform, is malware, said Paul Lipman, CEO of antivirus software company BullGuard (pictured).

He noted sophisticated threats such as man-in-the-middle-attacks and Trojans which try to intercept banking transactions are on the rise, and warned users can expect “a lot more of that”.

Lipman also said artificial intelligence (AI) “cuts both ways” because while users are worried about what kind of data AI algorithms collect, companies like BullGuard are using AI and machine learning “to stay one step ahead of the threats”.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, Lipman also revealed which devices he believes are the most dangerous and his thoughts on the EU General Data Protection Regulation, which he believes “will transform a number of industries”.

