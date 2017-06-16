English
HomeM360 Privacy & Security 2017

BullGuard CEO warns of rising mobile malware threats

16 JUN 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: The biggest threat to mobile users, particularly those on the Android platform, is malware, said Paul Lipman, CEO of antivirus software company BullGuard (pictured).

He noted sophisticated threats such as man-in-the-middle-attacks and Trojans which try to intercept banking transactions are on the rise, and warned users can expect “a lot more of that”.

Lipman also said artificial intelligence (AI) “cuts both ways” because while users are worried about what kind of data AI algorithms collect, companies like BullGuard are using AI and machine learning “to stay one step ahead of the threats”.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, Lipman also revealed which devices he believes are the most dangerous and his thoughts on the EU General Data Protection Regulation, which he believes “will transform a number of industries”.

Click here to view the full interview.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

