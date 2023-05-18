 BT to slash tens of thousands from workforce - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT to slash tens of thousands from workforce

18 MAY 2023

BT Group became the latest European operator to reveal large-scale job cuts as it continues efforts to slim down the business, with the UK-based company planning to reduce its workforce by up to 55,000 by end-March 2030.

In its financial results statement for fiscal Q4 2023 (to end-March) the company detailed a plan to reduce staff, including contractors, from the 130,000 currently on its books to between 75,000 and 90,000.

It plans to complete the cuts between its 2028 financial year (ending 31 March 2028) and end of its 2030 fiscal period.

CEO Philip Jansen stated the operator will become “a leaner business with a brighter future” and will continue to “build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work and simplify our structure”.

“By the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base,” he added.

During its earnings call, Jansen indicated workforce changes will partly be achieved by “natural attrition”, reskilling, increase in use of automation and a lower need for contractors moving forward as its fibre build nears completion.

UK news outlets including The Guardian reported 10,000 of the roles will be replaced by AI.

The latest changes at BT follow numerous cost cuts and structural changes in recent years.

Since April 2020 it achieved annual savings of £2.1 billion at a cost of £1.1 billion.

Earnings
In fiscal Q4 BT, which owns mobile operation EE, booked revenue of £5.1 billion, down 2 per cent year-on-year.

Net profit was £585 million, up from £388 million.

Figures for fiscal Q4 and comparisons have been adjusted to strip out specific items, such as a change in ownership of BT Sport.

Fiscal 2023 revenue fell 1 per cent to £20.7 billion with profit up 50 per cent to £1.9 billion.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BT scotches competition to seal £350M contract

BT aims to wipe away greenwash with new tool

BT ups UK drone presence with health play

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association