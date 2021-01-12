BT shuffles deck to focus on digital growth - Mobile World Live

BT detailed a shake-up of its technology business with the creation of a new unit to be led by former Bharti Airtel executive Harmeen Mehta, as the company looks to boost its digital services offering.

In a statement, BT said it was splitting its core technology business, with a new Digital unit running separately from its network technology division.

The Digital unit will focus on developing and delivering products and services in key areas including healthcare and data, the company stated. The division will be responsible for IT, digital innovation, BT-wide business transformation and data product strategy.

It will also look to tap into new growth areas including cloud, machine learning and AI.

Mehta left her role as Bharti Airtel group CIO and lead for its cloud and security business last week.

She will become BT’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer on 1 March, reporting directly to CEO Philip Jansen, with the operator seeking to benefit from her 24 years’ experience around digital, engineering IT and innovation transformation.

The appointment forms part of a wider shake-up which also involves Howard Watson assuming the CTO position to lead BT’s network technology efforts, responsible for network transformation and service platforms, while remaining accountable for cyber and information security.

“This is more than a leadership announcement, it’s an important statement of intent. 2020 saw a number of major BT innovations enter the marketplace but there’s opportunity to go much further,” Jansen said.

There is no room in the new set up for Mike Sherman, chief strategy and transformation officer, who will be leaving the company.

Sherman follows Gerry McQuade as the second exit from BT’s executive committee since Jansen took over as CEO in 2019.