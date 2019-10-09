 BT rings in convergence changes with Halo offer - Mobile World Live
Home

BT rings in convergence changes with Halo offer

09 OCT 2019

BT revamped its convergence offering, launching a range of new products and services as part of a previously-announced investment to overhaul the fixed and mobile operator’s business.

In a presentation in London, the operator unveiled Halo from BT, an add-on to its existing BT Plus converged offer designed to expand the connectivity options available to consumers and businesses.

Halo offers home customers unlimited mobile data and calls, and access to a team of troubleshooting tech experts. The operator added BT Plus and Halo customers will be its first “to be able to upgrade to 5G”, beginning on 11 October.

BT is also targeting Halo at SMEs, offering phone lines capable of offering “a range of services that aren’t available on legacy phone lines”. The business version also includes service guarantees, with options to add 4G or 5G mobile connectivity.

During the presentation, CEO Philip Jansen (pictured) explained Halo is the first result of an investment plan announced in May involving “around £350 million in OPEX and CAPEX”.

“Seeing BT invest in the long-term, customer service and great propositions for our customers is encouraging, because without customers you won’t have a business.”

Reaction
PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore told Mobile World Live convergence is a key element in BT’s growth strategy.

He explained the operator is well placed to offer converged services “given its network assets”, but questioned why the operator had not made the move sooner: “There are no more excuses, it must execute”.

While Pescatore believes the branding and overall vision “is a step in the right direction”, he noted the move “does not seem bold enough for a company that is seeking to transform itself”.

The mobile element of the converged offer will be provided by BT business EE. The operator launched 5G in six cities in late May and last week announced coverage had since been extended to more than 20 large towns and cities. It plans to add seven further large cities by the year-end.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

