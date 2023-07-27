 BT revenue grows on broadband demand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT revenue grows on broadband demand

27 JUL 2023

BT Group reported higher revenue for its fiscal Q1 2024 (to 30 June) and reiterated its full year outlook after being boosted by price rises and demand for broadband services.

In a trading update, outgoing CEO Phillip Jansen stated BT had made a strong start to the year in what remains a very competitive market.

“We continue to drive transformation across the group, and while there remains much to do, it’s clear that our strategy is working and BT Group is set up for success.”

BT reported revenue grew 4 per cent year-on-year to £5.2 billion, as infrastructure unit Openreach recorded an 8 per cent uplift to £1.5 billion.

The Consumer unit that houses mobile business EE booked a 3 per cent rise in revenue to £2.4 billion, with the Business division on £2 billion, also up 3 per cent.

BT does not break out net profit figures in trading updates.

The operator noted its FTTP footprint reached 11 million premises by the close of the quarter, with 44 per cent of an ambitious fibre deployment completed.

It highlighted declines in Global and Wholesale due to higher costs and declines in legacy contracts.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT, OneWeb partner to connect remote island

BT boss Jansen to step down

BT, Toshiba trial quantum security with HSBC

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association