 BT reportedly closing-in on deal to offload sport TV unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT reportedly closing-in on deal to offload sport TV unit

13 JAN 2022

Speculation mounted BT Group was close to calling time on its stint as a sport broadcaster, with Reuters reporting streaming company Dazn Group was nearing an $800 million deal to take the business off the operator’s hands.

The news website noted the deal could be closed later this month, though it also stated rival suitor Discovery was not completely out of the picture and could still swoop in.

BT Sport broadcasts a range of events to UK audiences including England’s Premier League and European football, cricket, rugby union and WWE wrestling. Packages are sold separately, through partners or as a converged bundle with its fixed, mobile or wider TV service.

In 2021, BT Group confirmed it was in talks with “select strategic partners” on various options for its sports broadcasting business following escalating speculation it was set to bring a partner on-board or sell the unit.

The future of BT Sport has been the subject of various news reports as the cost of rights to show top events continues to mount and the operator continues to pump cash into expanding 5G and fibre coverage.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

X marks the spot as BT names unit chief

Altice boosts BT stake triggering government warning

BT consumer boss presses on net neutrality reform

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association