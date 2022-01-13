BT reportedly closing-in on deal to offload sport TV unit

Speculation mounted BT Group was close to calling time on its stint as a sport broadcaster, with Reuters reporting streaming company Dazn Group was nearing an $800 million deal to take the business off the operator’s hands.

The news website noted the deal could be closed later this month, though it also stated rival suitor Discovery was not completely out of the picture and could still swoop in.

BT Sport broadcasts a range of events to UK audiences including England’s Premier League and European football, cricket, rugby union and WWE wrestling. Packages are sold separately, through partners or as a converged bundle with its fixed, mobile or wider TV service.

In 2021, BT Group confirmed it was in talks with “select strategic partners” on various options for its sports broadcasting business following escalating speculation it was set to bring a partner on-board or sell the unit.

The future of BT Sport has been the subject of various news reports as the cost of rights to show top events continues to mount and the operator continues to pump cash into expanding 5G and fibre coverage.