BT head runs business remotely after virus infection - Mobile World Live

BT Group CEO Philip Jansen (pictured) offered assurances there would be no disruption to the operator’s business after the company revealed he had self-isolated at home following a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

In a statement issued late yesterday (12 March), Jansen explained he followed quarantine protocols issued by Public Health England after contracting the virus.

“I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could”, BT’s chief stated.

He added he would continue leading the company by working remotely in the upcoming week.

The operator announced it took action by working with Public Health England to undertake “a full deep clean of relevant parts of its group headquarters and will ensure those employees who have had contact with Philip are appropriately advised”.

The World Health Organization characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on 11 March, with BBC News reporting 596 confirmed cases in the UK as of 12 March.

Public Health England’s guidelines require people with confirmed or possible Covid-19 infection to self-isolate and not leave their home for seven days from the start of showing symptoms.