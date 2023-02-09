BT eyes sustainability, space tech in rural rollout

BT Group network chiefs voiced optimism satellite, HAPS and sustainable technologies being trialled could help improve the range, reliability and efficiency of mobile network technology in remote areas.

In a press briefing, the EE-owner’s chief security and networks officer Howard Watson, chief network officer Greg McCall and principal network architect Andy Sutton detailed progress of 5G deployment in rural areas and discussed projects to uncover new technology to aid this drive.

Watson cautioned that when extending coverage and ensuring performance in remote areas, it was very easy to “add loads of energy consumption” to the network, pointing to a need for sustainable options.

One of the remedies being assessed here are self-powering mobile sites, with the company about to activate its first one in Elan Valley, Wales. It is expected to use 90 per cent wind and solar power, with a backup generator powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil supplying the rest.

The location, which is off the country’s main power grid, will be used as a test for potential wider deployment. “We think it’s a really interesting area to spend some time researching,” Watson added, noting EE was also set to embark on a trial of use of biofuels in generators across 20 sites.

In terms of expanding coverage, Watson and Sutton highlighted a test with satellite partner OneWeb completed last week relaying a 4G data signal between the former’s LEO satellite constellation and a test mobile core network.

Along with assessing the viability of the use of satellite for rural connectivity, it is also testing use of HAPS systems at its innovation centre.

Rollout

BT’s assessment of new technologies comes as it continues rural 5G rollout, with more than 1,000 areas across cities, towns, smaller communities and national parks now covered by the technology.

Among the recently connected areas are Church Stretton and Birkenshaw in England, areas of Carmarthenshire in Wales, and Tayport and Ratho in Scotland.

Discussing its continued supply of 5G into remote areas, McCall noted it “might feel a bit bizarre we’re extending our 5G coverage into these areas but we think it’s really important”.

“Lots of our customers are not coming to the office or coming to urban areas as much as they were pre-pandemic, so we are really supporting trends on people working more remotely whether that’s one day a week or multiple days,” he added.