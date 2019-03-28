 BT eyeing mass job cuts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT eyeing mass job cuts

28 MAR 2019

BT could cut its workforce by a quarter over a five-year period, with a deep restructuring programme taking place under Philip Jansen, its newly-installed CEO.

The company has internally discussed a headcount reduction to 75,000, through the automation of back-office projects, some business disposals and “streamlined management”, Bloomberg reported.

In its last annual report, the company said it had 105,800 full-time equivalent employees, although this number is likely to have shrunk in the interim due to other cost-cutting initiatives.

BT announced plans to cut 13,000 back office and middle management positions in May 2018, while pledging to expand in customer support and network rollout roles. In January, it said 2,800 cuts had already been made.

Apparently, talks around a broader overhaul predate the arrival of Jansen, who took the helm in February.

BT’s plan to sell off its Italian unit, which was subject to an accounting scandal, has apparently been met by a lukewarm reception. While several companies are eyeing the business, none are believed to be especially keen to beat its rivals.

There have also been calls for the company to re-evaluate its relationship with infrastructure division Openreach.

Bloomberg cautioned that discussions are preliminary and plans could change, with an announcement likely to come after Jansen has outlined his vision of the company, likely to happen in-line with the annual results update in May 2019.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

EE boss plays down initial 5G demand

UK mulls limit on Huawei kit

Prepare for the unexpected with 5G
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association