BT eyeing mass job cuts - Mobile World Live

BT could cut its workforce by a quarter over a five-year period, with a deep restructuring programme taking place under Philip Jansen, its newly-installed CEO.

The company has internally discussed a headcount reduction to 75,000, through the automation of back-office projects, some business disposals and “streamlined management”, Bloomberg reported.

In its last annual report, the company said it had 105,800 full-time equivalent employees, although this number is likely to have shrunk in the interim due to other cost-cutting initiatives.

BT announced plans to cut 13,000 back office and middle management positions in May 2018, while pledging to expand in customer support and network rollout roles. In January, it said 2,800 cuts had already been made.

Apparently, talks around a broader overhaul predate the arrival of Jansen, who took the helm in February.

BT’s plan to sell off its Italian unit, which was subject to an accounting scandal, has apparently been met by a lukewarm reception. While several companies are eyeing the business, none are believed to be especially keen to beat its rivals.

There have also been calls for the company to re-evaluate its relationship with infrastructure division Openreach.

Bloomberg cautioned that discussions are preliminary and plans could change, with an announcement likely to come after Jansen has outlined his vision of the company, likely to happen in-line with the annual results update in May 2019.