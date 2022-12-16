 BT combines units in £100M cost-cutting push - Mobile World Live
Home

BT combines units in £100M cost-cutting push

16 DEC 2022

BT Group moved to merge its Global and Enterprise units into a single B2B arm dubbed BT Business, in a sweeping restructure which aims to trim costs and simplify operations.

In a press release, BT said the combined unit would enhance the value of all B2B customers and strengthen its competitive position in offering next-generation connectivity, unified communications, multi-cloud networking and advanced security solutions.

Through BT Business, the operator explained it was aiming to create a single interface for corporate customers and public sector institutions, “removing the current duplication between Enterprise and Global”.

Long-term, it hopes combining the businesses will deliver annualised cost savings of at least £100 million by the end of 2025 “through the consolidation and rationalisation of management teams, support functions, product portfolios and systems”.

Units
BT hinted at making a move to eradicate overlap between Global and Enterprise last month while highlighting wider cost-saving measures.

It has said it aims to hit £3 billion in annual cost savings by 2025, a sum raised from a previous target of £2.5 billion.

The current CEO of BT’s Global unit Bas Burger will head up the new division. He joined the operator in 2008.

Going forward, BT will operate three divisions: Consumer; BT Business; and broadband network division Openreach.

The shake-up is the second major restructure this year, after the operator made EE the flagship brand for the consumer market in April, again in an attempt to simplify operations.

As a result, the BT brand became the flagship for its enterprise play.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

