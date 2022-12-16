BT combines units in £100M cost-cutting push

BT Group moved to merge its Global and Enterprise units into a single B2B arm dubbed BT Business, in a sweeping restructure which aims to trim costs and simplify operations.

In a press release, BT said the combined unit would enhance the value of all B2B customers and strengthen its competitive position in offering next-generation connectivity, unified communications, multi-cloud networking and advanced security solutions.

Through BT Business, the operator explained it was aiming to create a single interface for corporate customers and public sector institutions, “removing the current duplication between Enterprise and Global”.

Long-term, it hopes combining the businesses will deliver annualised cost savings of at least £100 million by the end of 2025 “through the consolidation and rationalisation of management teams, support functions, product portfolios and systems”.

Units

BT hinted at making a move to eradicate overlap between Global and Enterprise last month while highlighting wider cost-saving measures.

It has said it aims to hit £3 billion in annual cost savings by 2025, a sum raised from a previous target of £2.5 billion.

The current CEO of BT’s Global unit Bas Burger will head up the new division. He joined the operator in 2008.

Going forward, BT will operate three divisions: Consumer; BT Business; and broadband network division Openreach.

The shake-up is the second major restructure this year, after the operator made EE the flagship brand for the consumer market in April, again in an attempt to simplify operations.

As a result, the BT brand became the flagship for its enterprise play.