 BT cautions on open RAN cost saving hype - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT cautions on open RAN cost saving hype

12 NOV 2021

BT Group chief architect Neil McRae tempered claims adoption of open RAN would provide immediate cost savings, as he noted the operator supported the approach but saw several hurdles before commercial deployment would be viable.

At a media briefing McRae said operators being able to reap cost savings in the foreseeable future from open RAN was “one of the big myths right now,” adding he “look[s] at that with a lot of scepticism,” citing the price of chips and other components required.

The network guru noted BT had been working on assessing the capabilities and benefits of open RAN for years despite being relatively quiet on the architecture compared to some UK rivals and operators in other markets, who have this week hyped various initiatives and test centres.

Although stating the cost-saving case of the approach had not been proven, McRae said open RAN would likely offer benefits including increasing supply chain options and in helping provide new customer experiences.

“Does it provide a future where it may open a path where there might be new suppliers and vendors who create more competition and innovation? For sure,” he added. “It’s that innovation which excites us the most – our ability to provide more exciting services to customers is what we’re really focused on with open RAN.”

Here, McRae pointed to the potential to help it “bring the network to new places,” citing locations traditionally difficult to bring coverage in, such as healthcare, stadia and unwieldy structures like multi-storey car parks.

Suppliers
Should it deploy open RAN, McRae added, it would “not necessarily increase the number of suppliers we use,” pointing to the role of system integrators.

He also noted there were still several hurdles to clear before commercial rollout of the technology would be viable for BT.

This is not the first time the operator’s executives have tempered excitement on the technology. Earlier this year, BT Networks CTO Howard Watson was cautious on the short term prospects of deploying open RAN equipment in its network until the latter part of the decade, when he expected it to play a “more critical and significant role”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BT steps up robotics play with new lab

BT taps OneWeb for LEO satellite connectivity

BT hits £1B cost cut target early

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association