 BT accelerates net zero targets to 2030 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT accelerates net zero targets to 2030

20 SEP 2021

BT Group revised a target to reduce carbon emissions, bringing forward its net zero goal for its own operations from 2045 to 2030 as part of a major response to a new UN climate report which warned urgent action is needed to address global heating.

The operator announced in a statement it was bringing its net zero target forward, while setting a target of 2040 for its wider supply chain and customer emissions.

It targets cutting the emissions intensity of its business by 87 per cent by the end of March 2031 and set targets in line with “the most ambitious aim” of the COP21 Paris agreement, linking its goals to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

BT’s revised targets come as a landmark UN climate report published last month warned global heating is now irreversible, with the body urging immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Not enough
The new targets build on BT’s announcement in 2020, when it stated it had completed the switch to 100 per cent renewable energy worldwide and pledged to transition the majority of 33,000 commercial fleets to electric or zero carbon-emissions vehicles by 2030.

To meet its revised targets, the company said it will work closely with customers and suppliers, and press ahead with plans to retire legacy networks such as 3G mobile networks by 2023 and public switched telephone networks by the end of 2025.

BT also plans innovation in products and services, the rollout of full fibre broadband to 25 million homes and businesses by December 2026 and the offer of high performance 5G nationwide by 2028, to “help underpin many of the innovative solutions needed to achieve a net zero carbon economy”.

Andy Wales, chief digital impact and sustainability officer at BT, warned just getting its own house in order “isn’t enough”.

“We must broaden the conversation around climate change by getting households up and down the country talking about it and helping them understand what they can do to help,” he added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT appoints new chair to drive transformation

Former TV boss Crozier in frame for BT chair role

Covid-19 continues to hit BT revenue

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association