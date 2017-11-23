Broadcom mulls options for higher Qualcomm bid

Broadcom responded to calls by Qualcomm shareholders for an increased takeover offer by considering a package including more of its own shares, Reuters reported.

The company’s original offer of $70 per Qualcomm share comprised $60 in cash and $10 per share in Broadcom stock. Including the cost of paying off debt and other expenses, the total deal tabled was $130 billion – the highest recorded for a technology company.

Reports earlier this week claimed Qualcomm investors want at least $80 per share. Broadcom’s bid was officially turned down in mid-November after Qualcomm’s board said it “dramatically undervalues” the company.

According to Reuters sources, Broadcom would prefer to top-up the offer with additional shares to avoid incurring further debt, which would pressure its credit rating.

The company reportedly consulted Qualcomm shareholders to assess the viability and level of a new bid, but is yet to make an official move.