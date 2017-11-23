English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom mulls options for higher Qualcomm bid

23 NOV 2017

Broadcom responded to calls by Qualcomm shareholders for an increased takeover offer by considering a package including more of its own shares, Reuters reported.

The company’s original offer of $70 per Qualcomm share comprised $60 in cash and $10 per share in Broadcom stock. Including the cost of paying off debt and other expenses, the total deal tabled was $130 billion – the highest recorded for a technology company.

Reports earlier this week claimed Qualcomm investors want at least $80 per share. Broadcom’s bid was officially turned down in mid-November after Qualcomm’s board said it “dramatically undervalues” the company.

According to Reuters sources, Broadcom would prefer to top-up the offer with additional shares to avoid incurring further debt, which would pressure its credit rating.

The company reportedly consulted Qualcomm shareholders to assess the viability and level of a new bid, but is yet to make an official move.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm executive welcomes operator 5G concerns

Qualcomm investors want higher Broadcom bid

Japan regulator tipped to clear Qualcomm NXP bid
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association