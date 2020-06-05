 Broadcom chief hints at iPhone launch delay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom chief hints at iPhone launch delay

05 JUN 2020

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan warned the company’s fiscal 2020 revenue would be impacted by a major product cycle delay at a large North American mobile phone customer, fuelling speculation of delays to Apple’s next iPhone launch.

In a fiscal Q2 earnings call (the period ending 3 May), Tan said he expected Broadcom’s annual bump in revenue to come one quarter later than usual in 2020.

“In Q3, we will normally expect to see a double-digit sequential uplift in revenue from the ramp of next-generation phone at our large North American mobile phone customer,” he explained. “However, this year, we do not expect to see to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter.”

Bloomberg noted Tan often refers to Apple as its “North American mobile phone customer”.

His comments marry with a report by The Wall Street Journal in April predicting Apple would delay mass production of new iPhone models due to the impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, in-turn pushing back its traditional September launch.

Broadcom cemented its relationship with Apple at the start of the year, sealing two new multi-year component supply agreements. These build on a previous deal signed in 2019, with all three estimated to generate $15 billion in revenue for the chip company.

Tan noted while a delay in revenue growth was expected, nothing had changed in terms of what it was planning to supply to its mobile phone customers, including an increase in 5G components.

Numbers
For its fiscal Q2, Broadcom reported revenue of $5.7 billion, up 4 per cent year-on-year, while net income slipped from $691 million to $563 million.

The company reported a limited impact from Covid-19 during the quarter, but Tan warned a surge in demand for semiconductors in fiscal Q3 would be offset by “an expected substantial reset in wireless”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Apple buys AI start-up to boost Siri

Apple reopens doors to nearly 100 US stores

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association