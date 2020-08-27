 Bouygues Telecom readies Huawei removal plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bouygues Telecom readies Huawei removal plan

27 AUG 2020

The chairman of French operator Bouygues Telecom told media the company planned to replace the 3,000 Huawei antennas used in its network over the next eight years, a move Reuters stated was a response to state attempts to phase out the vendor’s kit.

During a press conference Olivier Roussat, who is also deputy CEO of parent Bouygues, said the sites would “have to be dismantled”, albeit gradually. The company expects limited financial impact.

Despite concerted pressure applied by US to its allies, France did not slap an immediate ban on the use of Huawei kit in 5G and has reportedly issued local licences for between three and eight years.

However, last month Reuters reported operators had been warned the licences would not be renewed once expired. The result is an effective ban on Huawei.

In the wake of the UK’s u-turn on allowing the vendor to supply 5G kit, the head of France’s National Agency for the Security of Information Systems Guillaume Poupard told newspaper Les Echos there would be no outright Huawei ban.

Poupard noted, though, operators not already using Huawei equipment were being discouraged from buying it.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile adds 5G to REVVL line

Operator forum unveils 5G MEC specs

Blog: Are China bans fuelling Japanese vendor revival?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association