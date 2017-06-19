English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeM360 Privacy & Security 2017

BlackBerry highlights connected vehicle security risk

19 JUN 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Vehicles already developed with internet connectivity represent a “fair bit of risk,” BlackBerry global data protection officer Nader Henein (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

Speaking at the GSMA M360 Privacy and Security event in The Hague, Henein said existing connected vehicles may have unresolved security issues, which his company is working with the car manufacturers to solve.

“These vehicles functioned as islands for a long time, then a lot of controls in them became automated, so when you push on the brakes it’s no longer a mechanical response there’s an embedded control unit that effectively presses on the brakes for you. That became a computer later on,” he explained.

“When you connected the vehicle to the internet, effectively you built large remote control vehicles – those things put you at risk.

“The vehicles that became connected over the last decade represent a fair bit of risk right now.”

To view the full interview, covering data privacy regulations and securing the IoT, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Peter-Service

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association